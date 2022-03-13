Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.17.

NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $18.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). Research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

