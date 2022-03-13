Lotto (LOTTO) Price Hits $0.0069

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Lotto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $13.73 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.46 or 0.00270725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014976 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001315 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Lotto Profile

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.