Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBH. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

