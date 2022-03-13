Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 4.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $113,860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Amedisys by 55.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,861,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Amedisys by 233.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,162,000 after purchasing an additional 324,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amedisys by 2,265.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 389,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMED opened at $149.91 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.12 and a fifty-two week high of $292.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMED has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

