Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Entergy by 24,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Entergy stock opened at $108.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.59 and a 200-day moving average of $107.14. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $93.43 and a 52 week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

In related news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,785 shares of company stock worth $2,927,944 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

