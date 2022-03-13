Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Enphase Energy by 269.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Bank of America lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $14,052,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 265,525 shares of company stock valued at $45,154,733 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $171.07 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.15 and its 200-day moving average is $179.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 167.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

