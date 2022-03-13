Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 5,100 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,603 shares of company stock worth $1,508,192. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

