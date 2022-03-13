Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon International Investment CORP purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $180.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.34 and a beta of 1.18.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.60%.

CMC Materials Profile (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.