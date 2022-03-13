LPL Financial LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Barings Corporate Investors news, insider Edward P. Grace III bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $46,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCI opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

