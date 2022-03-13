LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLED has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.56.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $156.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.61. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $128.21 and a 12-month high of $246.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

