LPL Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,962 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.07% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KORP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KORP opened at $49.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.57. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $53.12.

