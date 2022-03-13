LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,394 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCZ. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 58.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 126.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

NCZ opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $5.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 10,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,044.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

