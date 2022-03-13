LRT Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. Sun Communities accounts for about 1.6% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 219.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUI traded down $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.44. 313,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,387. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.79 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUI. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.43.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

