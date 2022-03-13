LRT Capital Management LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 124.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 10.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.48. 2,346,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,846. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.25. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. Evercore ISI began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.40.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

