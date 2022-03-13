LRT Capital Management LLC Takes $320,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,501,000 after purchasing an additional 114,459 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,200,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in MercadoLibre by 68.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,736,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,757.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $39.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $891.69. 575,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,894. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,068.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,370.17.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

