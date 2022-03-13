LRT Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $12.93 on Friday, hitting $693.55. The stock had a trading volume of 359,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,268. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $639.16 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $719.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $780.95.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 223.83%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,858 shares of company stock worth $24,326,504 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $847.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

