Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) PT Raised to C$12.00

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LNDNF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 384 to SEK 378 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a sell rating and set a $309.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a hold rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $281.80.

LNDNF opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19. Lundin Energy AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

