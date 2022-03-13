Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 37,459 shares.The stock last traded at $13.33 and had previously closed at $13.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $686.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBC. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 251,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 30.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 222.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

