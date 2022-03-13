Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.03.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.84. Lyft has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The business had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,887. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $104,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,882,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after buying an additional 925,638 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $259,501,000 after buying an additional 640,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,520,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $64,950,000 after buying an additional 554,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

