MA Private Wealth Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

MA Private Wealth raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,201,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,628 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $32,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$25.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,245,843 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.29.

