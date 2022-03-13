MA Private Wealth Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,981,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,989 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,161 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,202,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,281,000 after acquiring an additional 515,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,289,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,183,000 after buying an additional 501,530 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,651. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.56. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $54.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

