MA Private Wealth Invests $336,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

MA Private Wealth bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $321.83. 56,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,880. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.96. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $288.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

