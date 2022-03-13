Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Director Purchases $63,560.00 in Stock

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) Director Thomas P. Rosenbach acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $63,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $9.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 42,262 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 95,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 47,399 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 199,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 115,326 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 15.3% during the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 518,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 68,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

