Mainframe (MFT) Market Capitalization Hits $169.51 Million

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Mainframe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Mainframe has a market capitalization of $169.51 million and $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mainframe has traded flat against the dollar.

Mainframe Profile

MFT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mainframe is mainframe.com . The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com . The Reddit community for Mainframe is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Mainframe Coin Trading

