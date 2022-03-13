Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Manhattan Scientifics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 605 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHTX)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manhattan Scientifics (MHTX)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.