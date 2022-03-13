Manning & Napier, Inc. (MN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
Manning & Napier has decreased its dividend payment by 32.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of MN stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. Manning & Napier has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.90.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Manning & Napier in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Manning & Napier Company Profile (Get Rating)
Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.
