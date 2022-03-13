Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $2.37. Marathon Petroleum reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 805%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $9.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $8.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.51. 8,528,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,322,130. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $411,853,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $140,222,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,697,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,869 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after acquiring an additional 975,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

