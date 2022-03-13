Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MCHX. TheStreet downgraded Marchex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marchex in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.42.

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $88.92 million, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after buying an additional 821,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 579,732 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

