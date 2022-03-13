Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MQ shares. Mizuho upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 2,525.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MQ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. 11,739,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,919,814. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

