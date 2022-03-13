Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) to report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $759.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.60.

Shares of VAC stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.44. 330,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,788. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $133.49 and a fifty-two week high of $190.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.94 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.53%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 44.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,275,000 after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

