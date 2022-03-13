Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials comprises 1.5% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 60.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 208.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $370.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.03. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.42 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

