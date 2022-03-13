Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $117.00

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $117.00 and last traded at $116.50, with a volume of 1830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MARUY. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

