Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 31,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $2,648,361.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $1,272,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,777 shares of company stock worth $13,869,119. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.