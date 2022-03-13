Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $796.07 Million

Brokerages predict that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) will report sales of $796.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $792.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $800.34 million. Match Group reported sales of $667.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $6.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.45. 3,161,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,872. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $182.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

