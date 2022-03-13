Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.800-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Materion has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Materion stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.03. 62,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,363. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.07. Materion has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day moving average is $81.82.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Materion will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Materion by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Materion by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

