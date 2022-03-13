McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Receives $27.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of MCFE stock remained flat at $$25.99 during trading hours on Friday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,344. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.11. McAfee has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 24,411,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $634,705,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in McAfee during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in McAfee during the third quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in McAfee during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in McAfee by 400.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

