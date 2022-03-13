McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.78

Shares of McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.78 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 1.84 ($0.02). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 6,403,789 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,034.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £5.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29.

Get McColl's Retail Group alerts:

McColl’s Retail Group Company Profile (LON:MCLS)

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, general merchandise, news and magazines, and services, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McColl's Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McColl's Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.