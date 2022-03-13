MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 12.0% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 917.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 3.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 76,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $13.36 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.31 million, a PE ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

