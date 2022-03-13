Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 211.7% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCARY traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 76,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,402. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64. Mercari has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

Mercari, Inc develops, operates and designs Mercari, a smart phone shopping application. It provides a hassle-free and secure way to buy and sell new and used items such as electronics, jewelry, women’s clothes, game consoles, pre-owned and hand-made items, shoes and more straight from mobile devices.

