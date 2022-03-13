Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.6% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

MRK traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,423,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,876,869. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.27. The company has a market capitalization of $197.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

