MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $16,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in MetLife by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in MetLife by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 364.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several research firms have commented on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

