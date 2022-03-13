Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $96.16

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.16 ($1.26) and traded as low as GBX 80.30 ($1.05). Metro Bank shares last traded at GBX 82.60 ($1.08), with a volume of 501,161 shares changing hands.

MTRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.07) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 115 ($1.51) to GBX 135 ($1.77) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 96.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 101.41. The stock has a market cap of £142.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.

In related news, insider Nick Winsor purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £45,500 ($59,617.40).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

