Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 104.8% from the February 13th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,625,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mexus Gold US stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 10,644,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,303. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Mexus Gold US has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Get Mexus Gold US alerts:

About Mexus Gold US (Get Rating)

Mexus Gold US is an exploration stage mining company and is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold, silver and copper projects in the state of Nevada and Mexico, as well as, the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. The company was founded on June 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mexus Gold US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexus Gold US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.