Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 104.8% from the February 13th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,625,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Mexus Gold US stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 10,644,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,303. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Mexus Gold US has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
About Mexus Gold US (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mexus Gold US (MXSG)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Mexus Gold US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexus Gold US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.