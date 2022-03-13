MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 3.3% over the last three years.

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIN. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,439,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,410,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 102,110 shares in the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

