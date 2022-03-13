Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s Largest Position

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,253 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 12.7% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $55,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after acquiring an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,524,530 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,195,876,000 after acquiring an additional 711,260 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.07. 27,192,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,676,406. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $229.35 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.77 and a 200-day moving average of $311.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

