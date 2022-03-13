Millennium Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,637 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.14% of LCNB worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in LCNB by 45.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LCNB during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in LCNB by 15.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LCNB during the second quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LCNB during the second quarter valued at $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

LCNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCNB in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

LCNB stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. LCNB Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $20.69.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. LCNB had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. LCNB’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

