Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,185 Shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.27% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFB. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. increased its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP increased its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 35,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVFB stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

