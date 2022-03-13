MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) EVP Sells $42,622.20 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) EVP Rohit Kashyap sold 8,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $42,622.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.50 million, a PE ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.94.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,845,000 after acquiring an additional 181,074 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,275,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 105,089 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 144.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 121,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 71,937 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth about $477,000. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

