MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) EVP Sells $42,622.20 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) EVP Rohit Kashyap sold 8,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $42,622.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.50 million, a PE ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.94.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.
MiMedx Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.
