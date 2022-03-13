MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Price Down 10.8%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 19,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 513,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,627,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 224,610 shares in the last quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,397,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

