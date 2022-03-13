Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 2,969 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.39. 283,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,543. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.57. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $114.87 and a 1-year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

